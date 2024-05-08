Mostly sunny and hot today. The sea breeze will keep those closer to the coast between 85-90 for the afternoon. East of I-75 highs in the mid and upper 90s are likely. Rain is not likely with only a couple of isolated showers possible east of the coast.
Forecast: Sunny & hot, very little rain
Posted at 5:00 AM, May 08, 2024
