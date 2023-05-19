Mostly sunny and mild early. Pop-up showers and storms this afternoon, a little closer to the bay and I-75. Today's rain coverage will be around 30% and will continue like this through the weekend with temps each afternoon around 90.
Forecast: Sunny early with a few sct'd PM pop-up storms
Posted at 4:31 AM, May 19, 2023
