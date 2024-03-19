Mostly sunny skies today with chilly temperatures throughout the afternoon. We'll see morning temps in the 50s with highs only around 70 during the afternoon. Winds will be gusty early but should calm down as we go through the day.
Forecast: Sunny & cool as spring begins tonight
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:54 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 05:54:58-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.