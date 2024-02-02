After a few sct'd clouds today, we'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with highs in the 60s near the coast and the low 70s away from the beaches. Saturday looks beautiful as well with morning temps in the 40s warming into the 70s during the afternoon. Morning rain is likely on Sunday with drier weather Sunday afternoon.
Forecast: Sunny and mild today with light winds
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:04 AM, Feb 02, 2024
