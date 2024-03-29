Watch Now
Forecast: Sunny and dry with lighter winds

Beautiful weather today as we head into the weekend. The morning will start cool in the 50s with a light breeze and clear skies. Those skies will be almost entirely cloud-free this afternoon with a light north breeze and temperatures in the upper 70s. Humidity levels will stay low today and through the weekend.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 05:46:22-04

