Forecast: Sunny and a bit hot today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures in the 60s and low 70s early will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon. The sea breeze will keep the coast a bit cooler while towns east of I-75 will likely warm out of the 80s and into the low 90s late in the afternoon. Expect similar weather through the weekend.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 04:55:07-04

