Forecast: Sunny and a bit hot today

Mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures in the 60s and low 70s early will quickly warm into the 80s this afternoon. The sea breeze will keep the coast a bit cooler while towns east of I-75 will likely warm out of the 80s and into the low 90s late in the afternoon. Expect similar weather through the weekend.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Apr 19, 2024
