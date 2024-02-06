Watch Now
Forecast: Sun returns with a lot of wind

Mostly sunny today and windy with gusts around 30 mph or more at times. We'll see temperatures in the 40s and 50s early warm into the mid-60s during the afternoon. Expect less wind as we move into Wednesday with highs Wednesday back into the 60s.
Posted at 4:55 AM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 04:55:20-05

