Cool temps in the 50s and 60s Tuesday morning will warm quickly thanks to sunny skies today and a stronger southeast wind. Temperatures will reach into the low 80s at the coast and the mid and upper 80s away from the beaches.
Forecast: Still dry with highs in the upper 80s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:10 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 05:10:04-04
