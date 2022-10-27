Partly sunny, warm and humid. Temperatures in the 70s early will warm into the 80s during the afternoon. A front has moved into central Florida and will weaken over the region during the next couple of days. As it sits here, pop-up showers/storms are likely today and even on Friday.
Forecast: Sct'd showers today, higher humidity
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:45 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 04:45:03-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.