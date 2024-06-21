Partly sunny, warm and humid today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see a few showers north of Tampa early in the day. During the afternoon sct'd pop-ups are likely with the heaviest coverage north of I-4. Rain chances will range from 20% down in Sarasota to 70% up toward Hernando and Citrus counties.
Forecast: Sct'd showers, most north of I-4
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:48 AM, Jun 21, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.