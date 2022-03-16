Watch
Forecast: Sct'd Rain Returns

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Lots of clouds again today with sct'd rain/storms returning along the coast during the morning. These storms will move NE through the day and some may again be strong. Coverage will be more sct'd with heavier amounts of rain north of I-4. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Drier and sunny weather returns on Thursday.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 5:02 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 05:02:24-04

