Forecast: Sct'd rain and storms today, some may be strong

Mostly cloudy with sct'd rain and storms moving through late morning into the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe at times. We'll see warm and humid conditions with gusty winds out of the west and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain will move out by the evening.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:51 AM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-13 04:51:38-04

