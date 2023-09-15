Mostly sunny and dry in the morning with temperatures in the 70s. We'll see temps warm to around 90 by midday. Soon after lunch, we'll see sct'd rain and storms develop across the region. Rain chances will be above 60% during the afternoon. Look at lots of sct'd storms each afternoon this weekend with highs in the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
Forecast: Sct'd rain and storms likely this afternoon
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:47 AM, Sep 15, 2023
