Forecast: Sct'd PM showers return with highs in the 90s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and dry early. Sct'd showers and thunderstorms returning to the area this afternoon and evening. Coverage however will be lower than it was on Wednesday at around 30% with most of the showers between I-75 and the coast. Highs will be in the 90s.
Posted at 4:33 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 04:33:01-04

