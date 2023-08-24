Mostly sunny and dry early. Sct'd showers and thunderstorms returning to the area this afternoon and evening. Coverage however will be lower than it was on Wednesday at around 30% with most of the showers between I-75 and the coast. Highs will be in the 90s.
Forecast: Sct'd PM showers return with highs in the 90s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:33 AM, Aug 24, 2023
