Forecast: Record Heat Continues

Record high temperatures are again possible today as we warm up into the mid-90s this afternoon. Heat index values may reach into the 105-112F range. Because of this, heat advisories have been issued from noon-6 pm indicating the heat may be dangerous at times. Some sct'd storms near the coast are likely, especially late in the afternoon and the evening.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 04:56:53-04

