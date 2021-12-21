Watch
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Rainy start to the morning

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
items.[0].image.alt
WFTS - ABC Action News
DenisPhillipsWeather_2020_1000x536.jpg
Posted at 9:32 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 21:32:59-05

***ENTER IN WEATHER INFO***

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018