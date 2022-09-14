Partly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. We'll see a couple of midday storms with the sea breeze but the majority of the rain will come late in the afternoon and evening as the winds shift to off-shore.
Forecast: Rain timing begins to change today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:42 AM, Sep 14, 2022
