Forecast: Rain not expected today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and dry today. Rain not expected during the afternoon. Without the rain and with a whole lot more sunshine, we'll see highs reach into the low to mid-90s.
Posted at 4:44 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 04:44:23-04
