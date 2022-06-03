Forecast: Rain moving in

Increasing clouds today with rain/storms developing during the afternoon. We'll then transition to areas of light to moderate rain tonight and overnight. The heaviest rain will fall south of I-4. Those north of I-4 will not see much from this system. The winds with this storm will not be an issue. The worst of the system in terms of rain will be overnight. Showers will clear out quickly on Saturday.
Posted at 5:22 AM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 05:22:10-04
