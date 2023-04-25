Partly sunny and warm today with highs in the 80s. We'll see additional pop-up showers/storms during the afternoon with a 20% chance near the coast and a 40% chance of rain east of I-75 during the afternoon.
Forecast: Pop-up showers return today. 30% chance of rain
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:31 AM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 04:31:45-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.