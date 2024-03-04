Partly sunny skies today with a chance of a shower. Though a pop-up is possible at any time today, most of the showers will develop with the sea breeze later in the afternoon. Overall coverage looks to be around 40%. Highs will reach into the low 80s and upper 70s.
Forecast: Partly sunny with pop-up PM showers
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:27 AM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 05:27:01-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.