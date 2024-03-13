Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s this morning. We'll see a few clouds increase during the afternoon with light southwest breezes. Temperatures will warm into the low 80s during the afternoon.
Forecast: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s
Posted at 5:07 AM, Mar 13, 2024
