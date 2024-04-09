Watch Now
Forecast: Partly sunny with highs in the 80s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s early. We'll see a warm southeast breeze with temperatures warming into the 80s this afternoon. Wednesday looks like another warm and partly sunny day with highs in the 80s. Look for a good chance of sct'd storms on Thursday followed by drier weather for the weekend.
Posted at 4:48 AM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 04:48:34-04

