We'll see partly sunny skies today. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Other than a few clouds, rain is not expected today. Thursday however does look wet with an area of rain and storms moving through, a couple of which may be strong at times.
Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and breezy, highs in the 80s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:58 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 04:58:09-04
