Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Partly sunny, warm and breezy, highs in the 80s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
We'll see partly sunny skies today. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Other than a few clouds, rain is not expected today. Thursday however does look wet with an area of rain and storms moving through, a couple of which may be strong at times.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:58 AM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 04:58:09-04

We'll see partly sunny skies today. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm into the mid and upper 80s this afternoon. Other than a few clouds, rain is not expected today. Thursday however does look wet with an area of rain and storms moving through, a couple of which may be strong at times.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo