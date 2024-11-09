Forecast: Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the 80s

Highs return to near-record levels today.

Partly sunny skies today with temperatures warming well into the 80s. Most places will see highs in the mid-80s but a few locations could reach the upper-80s which would be near record levels.

A nice east breeze will continue to bring in moderately humid air from the Atlantic this afternoon. This breeze will occasionally bring in a couple showers during

the afternoon. Any rain will last only a few minutes and will be quickly moving. Most will not see rain today.

Look for similar weather on Sunday, with plenty of heat and highs in the upper 80s. A quick shower is also possible.

There will be no major changes in the weather for the next several days, with highs holding in the 80s much of the week. By the end of the week, a front may move in, bringing us a chance for some cooler weather by the weekend.

Have a great Saturday!