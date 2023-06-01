Partly sunny, warm and humid for the first half of today. Storms will quickly develop during the afternoon and evening with some of the heaviest coverage of the week. The slow moving nature of the storms will lead to a potential for localized flooding.
Forecast: Partly sunny early with PM rain and storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-01 04:39:18-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.