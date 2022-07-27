Watch Now
Forecast: One more day of heavier storm coverage

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny early and dry. Storms will develop during the first half of the afternoon with the heaviest coverage between 1pm and 5pm. Storms today will move south to north and should be north of I-4 by the early evening. Drier weather moves in tomorrow.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:48 AM, Jul 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-27 04:48:53-04

