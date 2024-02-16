We'll see cool temperatures overnight in the 50s with partly cloudy skies. Friday will start partly cloudy with a general increase in clouds the later you move through the day. Highs will again reach the low 70s at the beaches to near 80 degrees east of I-75. Rain will begin to develop early Saturday and continue into Sunday.
Forecast: One last dry day before the weekend
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 10:33 PM, Feb 15, 2024
