Mostly sunny to start today with temperatures in the 70s. A few showers are possible east of I-75 early. Partly sunny this afternoon and continued hot. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and low 90s. Some may reach near-record-high levels. A few showers are possible this afternoon west of I-75.
Forecast: Near-record temps with highs around 90
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:45 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 04:45:25-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.