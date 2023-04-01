Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny and warm today. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm quickly into the 80s this afternoon. Most will stay dry. Well east of Tampa there may be a quick shower this afternoon. These showers will move east toward I-95.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 6:36 AM, Apr 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-01 06:36:19-04

Mostly sunny and warm today. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm quickly into the 80s this afternoon. Most will stay dry. Well east of Tampa there may be a quick shower this afternoon. These showers will move east toward I-95.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo