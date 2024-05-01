Watch Now
Forecast: Mostly sunny, highs in the 80s, slight chance of PM shower

Mostly sunny skies early today with temperatures in the 60s. We'll warm up to the mid and upper 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. A few sea breeze showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.
Mostly sunny to start with a few sct'd clouds this afternoon. Highs will warm to the 80s closer to the coast and near 90 away from the beaches. There will be a slight chance of a pop-up shower during the afternoon.

