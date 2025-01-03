Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool on Friday

Mostly sunny, dry and cool on Friday.

Look for cold temperatures on Friday morning ranging from the upper 30s north of the Bay to the low and mid-40s elsewhere. Any morning clouds will move south and clear as we go through the day. Highs on Friday will reach the upper 60s for most towns except a few south of the Bay which will reach around 70 degrees.

Saturday looks like the cooler of the two weekend days. We'll see sunny skies and highs in the 60s. Sunday expect more sunshine and milder temperatures will most towns warming above 70 degrees by Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be the warmest day for the next 5-10 days with highs for one day above where they should be in the mid-70s. We'll see increasing clouds Monday afternoon and the chance for a few showers. Right now rain coverage looks to be around 30%.

Colder weather moves in behind the showers for Tuesday and it will stick around the rest of the week with highs only in the 50s and 60s.

Have a great Friday!