Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Mostly cloudy with sct'd PM showers/storms

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Dry in the morning with some sun. Clouds will increase by midday and a few sct'd showers/storms will develop around midday and into the afternoon. The sct'd rain will shift toward the east side of the state by late afternoon and evening.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:39 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 04:39:33-04

Dry in the morning with some sun. Clouds will increase by midday and a few sct'd showers/storms will develop around midday and into the afternoon. The sct'd rain will shift toward the east side of the state by late afternoon and evening.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo