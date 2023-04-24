Dry in the morning with some sun. Clouds will increase by midday and a few sct'd showers/storms will develop around midday and into the afternoon. The sct'd rain will shift toward the east side of the state by late afternoon and evening.
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with sct'd PM showers/storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:39 AM, Apr 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-24 04:39:33-04
