Forecast: Mostly cloudy with rain likely late tonight

Mostly cloudy skies today with some periods of hazy sun. Highs will reach the upper 70s and low to mid-80s away from the coast. Although a pop-up shower is possible at anytime, don't expect much rain until after 10pm this evening. That rain will be done for most by Wednesday morning.
Posted at 5:15 AM, Mar 05, 2024
