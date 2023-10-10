Mostly cloudy skies return today. We'll start cool with temps in the 50s and 60s in the morning and gradually warm into the 70s and 80s during the afternoon. Some breaks of sun are possible during the day though we'll definitely see more clouds than sun. The humidity will also begin to increase during the day and become more noticeable by evening.
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with highs returning to the 80s
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:45 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 04:45:02-04
