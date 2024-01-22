Mostly cloudy skies today with a transition to milder weather. Temperatures will be chilly in the 40s to start the day. Warmer air will begin to slowly move in this afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 60s to near 70 later in the day. We'll see cloudy skies much of the afternoon. A brief sprinkle is also possible though most will remain dry.
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s
Posted at 5:05 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 05:05:53-05
