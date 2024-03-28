A few sct'd areas of rain/storms this morning with temperatures in the 70s. The rain will clear out for most by noon and drier and more comfortable air will begin to move in thanks to strong northwest winds. Those winds may gust over 30 mph at times. Highs today will stay in the mid-70s.
Forecast: Morning showers, windy & sunny this afternoon
Posted at 5:10 AM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 05:10:43-04
