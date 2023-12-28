Morning rain and chilly temperatures today in the 50s. The rain will come to an end by mid-morning followed by clouds through midday. Temperatures will rise into the 60s and maybe even near 70 as some sun is possible this afternoon. Another round of showers is possible along the coast this evening with colder weather to follow for the weekend.
Forecast: Morning rain with chilly temps
Posted at 5:19 AM, Dec 28, 2023
