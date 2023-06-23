Watch Now
Forecast: Morning rain chances with PM heat and humidity

We'll see the chance for some rain during the first half of today. The showers will move east during the day with additional pop-ups possible during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the 80s in many towns north of I-4 where there will be more clouds. Farther south, with more sun, temps will warm into the low or mid-90s.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 23, 2023
