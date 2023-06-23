We'll see the chance for some rain during the first half of today. The showers will move east during the day with additional pop-ups possible during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay in the 80s in many towns north of I-4 where there will be more clouds. Farther south, with more sun, temps will warm into the low or mid-90s.
Forecast: Morning rain chances with PM heat and humidity
Posted at 4:39 AM, Jun 23, 2023
