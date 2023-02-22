Watch Now
Forecast: Morning fog and low clouds, then sunny and warm

Morning fog and low clouds will cause a slow commute for some. The fog will clear quickly during the second half of the morning leading to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid-80s today.
Posted at 4:42 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 04:42:48-05

