Morning fog and low clouds will cause a slow commute for some. The fog will clear quickly during the second half of the morning leading to mostly sunny skies during the afternoon. Highs will warm into the low to mid-80s today.
Forecast: Morning fog and low clouds, then sunny and warm
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:42 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 04:42:48-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.