Mostly cloudy skies early with temperatures in the 60s. Not much change in the temperature this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some afternoon sun is likely. Overnight we'll see chilly temperatures in the 40s and 50s.
Forecast: Morning clouds, some afternoon sun
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 5:09 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 05:09:55-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.