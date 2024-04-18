Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Morning clouds, mostly sunny this afternoon

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm into the 80s this afternoon. The sea breeze will keep those close to the beach cooler while towns away from the coast warm to near 90. Winds will generally be light.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 5:15 AM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 05:15:10-04

Partly to mostly sunny skies today. Temperatures in the 60s early will warm into the 80s this afternoon. The sea breeze will keep those close to the beach cooler while towns away from the coast warm to near 90. Winds will generally be light.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo