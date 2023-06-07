Watch Now
Forecast: More humid with a few sct'd PM showers

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny to start then partly sunny for the afternoon. It'll be warm and more humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few pop-ups will return this afternoon beginning near Tampa and then shifting east away from the coast through the afternoon.
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 04:45:24-04

