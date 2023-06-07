Mostly sunny to start then partly sunny for the afternoon. It'll be warm and more humid with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. A few pop-ups will return this afternoon beginning near Tampa and then shifting east away from the coast through the afternoon.
Forecast: More humid with a few sct'd PM showers
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:45 AM, Jun 07, 2023
