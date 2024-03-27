We'll see increasing clouds today along with a return to breezy conditions. Temperatures in the low 70s early will warm into the low to mid-80s this afternoon. During the afternoon we'll be tracking storms out in the Gulf that will begin to get closer to us with rain likely for some by evening commute time or even earlier. Showers will stick around overnight and into the first half of Thursday.
Forecast: Mild & breezy with late day sct'd rain
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:56 AM, Mar 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-27 04:56:31-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.