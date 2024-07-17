Mostly sunny skies early with morning temperatures near 80 degrees. Look for sct'd storms to return today with heavier coverage along and west of I-75. Farther east the storms will be much more isolated. Near the coast, highs will reach around 90 while farther east, where it's drier, highs will reach the mid-90s this afternoon.
Forecast: Lots of storms closer to the coast today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jul 17, 2024
