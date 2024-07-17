Watch Now
Forecast: Lots of storms closer to the coast today

Mostly sunny skies early with morning temperatures near 80 degrees. Look for sct'd storms to return today with heavier coverage along and west of I-75. Farther east the storms will be much more isolated. Near the coast highs will reach around 90 while farther east, where it's drier, highs will reach the mid-90s this afternoon.
Posted at 4:56 AM, Jul 17, 2024

