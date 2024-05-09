Mostly sunny today with a warm start in the mid and upper 70s early. With the higher humidity, it'll feel like the low 80s early. Plenty of sunshine today will push temps away from the coast into the mid and upper 90s. Closer to the water the sea breeze will limit highs to the low 90s and upper 80s.
Forecast: Lots of heat, very little rain
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:50 AM, May 09, 2024
