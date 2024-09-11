Mostly cloudy skies early today with temperatures in the morning in the 70s. Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Sct'd storms will return late in the day with coverage highest just east of the coast. Expect the rain coverage to drop tomorrow and through the weekend.
Forecast: Lots of clouds today, sct'd PM storms
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
