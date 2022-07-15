Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. A few afternoon pop-up showers are possible followed by some sct'd storms moves east to west this evening. Heaviest coverage will be closer to the coast with an overall rain chance of 40%.
Forecast: Late day sct'd storms and showers
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 4:38 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 04:38:50-04
