Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Late day sct'd storms and showers

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. A few afternoon pop-up showers are possible followed by some sct'd storms moves east to west this evening. Heaviest coverage will be closer to the coast with an overall rain chance of 40%.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:38 AM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 04:38:50-04

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. A few afternoon pop-up showers are possible followed by some sct'd storms moves east to west this evening. Heaviest coverage will be closer to the coast with an overall rain chance of 40%.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:24 PM, Dec 17, 2018