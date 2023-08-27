Scattered showers and storms return Monday afternoon before Idalia begins moving closer to the eastern Gulf by Tuesday. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches are in effect, and those will likely be upgraded to warnings for some Monday depending on the forecast path. Stay with us as we keep you posted on the storm.
Forecast: Idalia begins moving into the Gulf Monday
Posted at 7:35 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-27 19:35:11-04
