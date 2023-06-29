A few sct'd showers are possible today as winds shift off-shore. These sct'd showers will be more concentrated closer to the coast today. With the winds off-shore the sea breeze will not have as much impact along the coast allowing temps to warm into the mid-90s.
Forecast: Hotter temps, showers closer to the coast
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jun 29, 2023
