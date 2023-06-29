Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Hotter temps, showers closer to the coast

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A few sct'd showers possible today as winds shift off-shore. These sct'd showers will be more concentrated closer to the coast today. With the winds off-shore the sea-breeze will not have as much impact along the coast allowing temps to warm into the mid-90s.
GregDeeWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 4:34 AM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 04:34:44-04

A few sct'd showers are possible today as winds shift off-shore. These sct'd showers will be more concentrated closer to the coast today. With the winds off-shore the sea breeze will not have as much impact along the coast allowing temps to warm into the mid-90s.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo